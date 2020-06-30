UrduPoint.com
UAE Had Over 9,000 Mosques In 2019: FCSA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE had over 9,000 mosques in 2019: FCSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) In 2019, the number of mosques and musallas in the UAE reached 9,083 and 163 respectively, according to statistics released by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA.

Mosques with a capacity of more than 100 worshippers accounted for 85 percent of the total number with 301 mosques each accommodating more than 1,000 worshippers.

Figures also showed that the workforce in these mosques, which included imams, muezzins, preachers and workers, stood at 6,089.

