UAE Hails US Counterterrorism Efforts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:15 PM

The United Arab Emirates today hailed the United States' strategic and constructive role in confronting terrorist groups and their provocations at the regional and international levels

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) The United Arab Emirates today hailed the United States' strategic and constructive role in confronting terrorist groups and their provocations at the regional and international levels.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed support for all measures taken by the US to protect and defend its interests and forces in the region, praising the US’ role in the Global Coalition against Daesh.

