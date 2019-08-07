UrduPoint.com
UAE Hajj Affairs Office Offers Healthcare Services For Hajj Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:45 AM

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services for Hajj pilgrims

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The Hajj Medical Committee of the UAE Hajj Affairs Office confirmed that it was offering healthcare services, preventive consultancy and health advice to pilgrims, in coordination with the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia.

A medical team from the office is offering services in Makkah, Madinah and other holy places and ensuring that the pilgrims take their medicines in case of emergencies and perform their rituals without any health risks.

Dr. Abdul Karim Abdullah Al Zarouni, Head of the Medical Committee, said that every hajj campaign included a doctor and nurse.

He also pointed out that the office was cooperating with several hospitals affiliated with the Ministry of Health to provide medical support through its facilities and health centres.

He added that the medical staff of the office included various experts capable of dealing with any medical emergency or illness. The doctors categorise pilgrims suffering from chronic diseases and ensure that they take their medicines.

The ministry has created an electronic profile for each pilgrim to monitor his or her health and organised special follow-up programmes for pilgrims with chronic diseases, and taken measures to protect pilgrims from infectious diseases through mandatory vaccinations, Al Zarouni said.

