UAE Hajj Mission Distributes 25,000 Meals In Medinah, In Memory Of Sheikh Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:15 AM

UAE Hajj Mission distributes 25,000 meals in Medinah, in memory of Sheikh Zayed

MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) The UAE Official Hajj Mission has distributed 25,000 meals to people in Madinah, in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director General of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Deputy Head of the Pilgrims Affairs Office, said the delivery of the meals is being supervised by a special committee within the UAE Official Hajj Mission.

Al Neyadi lauded the great role played by the Saudi authorities in providing facilities and services for millions of pilgrims.

