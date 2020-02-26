UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Halal Products System Explained To ARSO Members

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

UAE halal products system explained to ARSO members

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, has carried out a knowledge exchange exercise about the UAE's control systems for halal products, as part of its 2020 range of programmes.

The ESMA training course was carried out for various members of the African Standardisation Organisation, ARSO, which represents the largest regional grouping for standardisation bodies in the African continent.

The training is part of the UAE Programme for Technical Assistance to countries and is aimed at raising the technical capabilities in the field of standardisation. The programme was conducted by Basem Tarawneh, a food specifications specialist, and Jawaher Al-Dhahoury, a specifications researcher.

The ARSO was a guest at the 5th session of the international halal industry platform, which was organised by the ESMA last week, to learn more about the UAE system for halal.

This comes in a context parallel to the study by the ARSO of the Emirati system and its remarkable results obtained globally during the past years, as the organisation conducts standard comparisons of the national halal system to study the possibility of its application at the level of the 37 member states of the organisation.

Khalaf Khalaf, Director of Standards Department at ESMA, said that the training programme designed for members of the organisation touched on the requirements of the UAE system for controlling halal products, in the presence of the vice president of the organisation and the general secretary, and members representing the leaders of standardisation bodies in African countries.

UAE-Africa relations are witnessing remarkable progress, as the trade exchange was estimated at US$44 billion by the end of 2018, of which $5.7 billion was the volume of non-oil exports, which represents 13 percent of the total exports, and means more economic opportunities in the food and beverage sector of halal, Khalaf noted.

The UAE is seeking to open new investment horizons and economic opportunities and is also expanding the deployment of the UAE halal system, which has gained international popularity.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports UAE Progress 2018 2020 Industry Billion

Recent Stories

MFNCA, Federal Youth Authority organise ‘Electio ..

22 seconds ago

Dubai’s 3D printed &#039;Office of the Future&#0 ..

35 seconds ago

PSL players enjoy traditional food in different ci ..

13 minutes ago

Al-Idrisi’s silver map of the world presented at ..

31 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan warns world community about Nazi-Ins ..

52 minutes ago

BASF showcases e-mobility solutions at Pakistan Au ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.