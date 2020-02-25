UrduPoint.com
UAE Halts All Iran Flights Following COVID-19 Outbreak: GCAA

Tue 25th February 2020 | 02:15 PM

UAE halts all Iran flights following COVID-19 outbreak: GCAA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the suspension of all flights arriving to and departing from Iran, effective immediately.

According to the GCAA, all passenger and cargo aircraft traveling to and from Iran will be suspended for a period of one week, and could be up for extension.

The decision is a precautionary measure undertaken by the UAE to ensure strict monitoring and prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the Authority concluded.

