UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has handed over the presidency of the preparatory meetings for the 115th meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain.

The meetings commenced today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, where the Social Committee convened to prepare the draft agenda related to the social dossier of the session.

The UAE delegation was led by Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Under-Secretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, as well as several officials at the ministry.

In his opening speech, Al Kait reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting all frameworks of joint Arab action across various fields, including the social sector and its associated projects and initiatives, in line with the vision and directives of its leadership.

He highlighted that during its presidency of the 114th session of the Council, the UAE was keen to support and endorse various Arab efforts to advance social progress, contributing positively to comprehensive and sustainable development.

He also underscored the significance of pioneering initiatives that bring tangible progress and prosperity to Arab societies, citing the Arab Reading Challenge as one of the region’s most prominent knowledge and cultural initiatives driving social development.

Al Kait stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to implement the resolutions of the 114th session of the Economic and Social Council, which serve as a fundamental pillar and roadmap for achieving common objectives in economic and social development.

He announced the formal handover of the presidency of the current session to Bahrain and extended his best wishes for its success in supporting Arab development efforts and enhancing the work of the Arab Economic and Social Council across various sectors to promote prosperity for Arab nations and peoples.

The draft agenda of the Social Committee includes a review of the implementation of the resolutions from the 114th session of the Economic and Social Council and the activities of the General Secretariat between the 114th and 115th sessions.

Additionally, the draft agenda addresses the social aspects of the economic and social dossier for the 34th regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, set to be held in Iraq.