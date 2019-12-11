UAE has adopted a tolerant approach in development journey: Nahyan bin Mubarak

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, stated that the diversity and pluralism of the Emirati community represent the true state of its richness that everyone is proud of, noting that the UAE has adopted a tolerant approach in its development drive He explained that tolerance and human fraternity are priorities of the UAE’s leadership and people and are key elements of its soft power, adding that achieving records is not the objective, however, it is a way to attract the world’s attention to the UAE’s unique experience in tolerance.

Sheikh Nahyan made this statement during an event organised by the Ministry of Tolerance celebrating a new Guinness World Record. During the event, Sheikh Nahyan received a certificate honouring the new record, with the participation of over 11,250 people from 167 nationalities living in the UAE.

The record is the recording of the largest series of videos on tolerance and human fraternity, which is part of an initiative organised by the ministry, in cooperation with FMCG Procter and Gamble and Carrefour UAE.

The event was attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Afraa Al Sabery, Director-General of the Minister of Tolerance Office, and several partners and organisers.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the presence of this many videos recorded in various languages by children and adults from all nationalities living in the country highlights its rich diversity and confirms that its message of tolerance has reached everyone.

He stressed that the country’s leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, is exerting significant efforts to provide all forms of support and promote the values of tolerance, both locally and internationally.