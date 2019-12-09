UAE has adopted advanced, proactive human rights approach: Ahmed Al Jarman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights Affairs, said that the UAE has adopted an advanced and proactive human rights approach, as reflected by its efforts to draft and implement relevant legislation, plans, and programmes.

During a workshop attended by members of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights during their visit to the UAE, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Al Jarman highlighted the efforts of the UAE to issue relevant legislation and plans, especially in countering human trafficking, as well as other laws related to women’s rights, protecting foreign labour, people of determination, children and senior citizens.

He also pointed out that the UAE is committed to continuing to lead change in the region and being an active member of the international community by reinforcing its human rights efforts and strengthening the work of its national institutions.

Al Jarman underscored the UAE’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with relevant United Nations institutions while praising the key role of the OHCHR.

Mohammed Al Nassour, Head of the middle East and North Africa Department of OHCHR, welcomed the UAE’s invitation to visit the country, adding that it is an opportunity to improve cooperation between the Office and the UAE.

During the workshop, Al Nassour presented on OHCHR’s role in promoting and protecting human rights, as well as the role of other UN human rights entities, most notably the Human Rights Council and relevant treaty committees.

The OHCHR’s four-day visit includes several workshops, lectures, and meetings, which will explore the efforts of national authorities to promote and protect human rights.