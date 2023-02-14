UrduPoint.com

UAE Has Adopted Excellence And Quality As A Way Of Life In All Government Sectors: Saif Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 01:15 AM

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sectors: Saif bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, stated that government excellence is a major driving force in speeding up development for promising governments.
"Excellence in the government sector is one of the most important foundations on which governments rely to raise their level of performance in order to reach the levels of global leadership," said H.H.

Sheikh Saif, in a recorded speech on the first day of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023.
“Governments and their institutions must adopt the concepts of excellence and quality as a basis for providing pioneering government services, and enhance their proactivity in order to address challenges and keep pace with changing and accelerating global trends.


He added, "Since the establishment of the country at the hands of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the leadership of the UAE has embraced excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sectors, believing in the necessity of a driving force to develop.
“The government sector will bring about a radical change in the methods and approaches of government administration in order to reach leadership, maintain competitiveness and enhance the country's position to be the first and best destination in various fields.”
H.H.

concluded, “This forum is an important platform for exchanging experiences, sharing best practices, creating solutions, ensuring continuous learning, and transforming visions into reality and ideas into projects.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai February All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

49 minutes ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

50 minutes ago
 Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

1 hour ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

1 hour ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

1 hour ago
 Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conf ..

Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conference’ with 3 panel discuss ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.