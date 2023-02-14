UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sectors: Saif bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, stated that government excellence is a major driving force in speeding up development for promising governments.

"Excellence in the government sector is one of the most important foundations on which governments rely to raise their level of performance in order to reach the levels of global leadership," said H.H.

Sheikh Saif, in a recorded speech on the first day of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023.

“Governments and their institutions must adopt the concepts of excellence and quality as a basis for providing pioneering government services, and enhance their proactivity in order to address challenges and keep pace with changing and accelerating global trends.



He added, "Since the establishment of the country at the hands of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the leadership of the UAE has embraced excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sectors, believing in the necessity of a driving force to develop.

“The government sector will bring about a radical change in the methods and approaches of government administration in order to reach leadership, maintain competitiveness and enhance the country's position to be the first and best destination in various fields.”

H.H.

concluded, “This forum is an important platform for exchanging experiences, sharing best practices, creating solutions, ensuring continuous learning, and transforming visions into reality and ideas into projects.”