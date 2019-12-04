UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial Revolution: Badr Al Olama

Badr Saleem Sultan Al Ulama, Head of Aviation Industry at Mubadala Investment Company, stated that the UAE has adopted the technologies of the "Fourth Industrial Revolution," such as 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence, AI, big data and robotics, in its industrial sector, most notably the aviation industry, making it a worldwide centre.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) Badr Saleem Sultan Al Ulama, Head of Aviation Industry at Mubadala Investment Company, stated that the UAE has adopted the technologies of the "Fourth Industrial Revolution," such as 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence, AI, big data and robotics, in its industrial sector, most notably the aviation industry, making it a worldwide centre.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Olama said that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, related to the post-oil era involves enhancing the country’s advanced industrial capacities and reinforcing its international competitiveness, under the framework of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Al Olama added that Mubadala’s vision for the aviation sector is based on the UAE’s strategy to adopt the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, affirming that the company plays a key role in reinforcing the country’s global leading position in the aviation and space services industries.

He also noted that the use of robotics and 3D printing emerged in the industrial sector while pointing out that 2019 coincides with the tenth anniversary of the establishment of Strata Manufacturing, which has managed, in less than a decade, to strengthen its partnerships with seven leading international aviation companies.

Al Olama further said Strata is currently focussing its research and development efforts on two areas, which are digital manufacturing and robotics, through the use of robots in manufacturing and assembling aircraft parts and advanced testing procedures.

He also stated that Sanad Aviation Technologies accomplished a significant achievement this year by signing an agreement worth AED23.87 billion with Rolls Royce, on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, noting that pursuant to this agreement, the number of Trent 700 engines that the company maintains annually will triple and its number of staff will increase by 40 percent to about 500 engineers and technicians.

Sanad Aviation Technologies also recently signed a new agreement with General Electric, GE, worth AED500 million to provide maintenance services for the latter’s LEAP engines used by next-generation aircraft, he further added, explaining that through these two agreements, the company will generate AED50 billion for the UAE.