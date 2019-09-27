UAE has become centre for science and knowledge, says RAK Ruler

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that the UAE has become a centre of enlightenment for science and knowledge and home to world-class and prominent universities in terms of facilities, administration, and human resources.

Since its establishment, the UAE has been paying proper attention to the development of human capital as a real asset for the progress of the nation, Sheikh Saud said while attending the 9th convocation ceremony for 165 graduates - 67 from the Colleges of Pharmacy and 98 from the College Nursing - in RAK Medical and Health Sciences University, RAKMHSU, at the University Auditorium.

Sheikh Saud congratulated the graduates, saying the fruit of their studies and diligence will enrich their professional career.

Several Sheikhs, senior local officials, and heads of local government departments, as well as faculty staff and administrators attended the event.