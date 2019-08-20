UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Has Made Great Achievements In Empowerment And Political Development: Al Owais

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

UAE has made great achievements in empowerment and political development: Al Owais

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) Minister of State for the Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Election Commission, Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, said that the UAE had made great achievements in the process of empowerment and political development, thanks to the leadership.

He noted that these achievements were based on the main pillars of the accurate knowledge of the needs and requirements of the UAE society and the preservation of its gains. All the legislation and procedures have been put in place to ensure the improvement of parliamentary work by setting conditions that ensure the empowerment of qualified citizens to represent the council and the citizens and to meet their needs.

In an article on the occasion of the fourth round of the FNC 2019 elections, Al Owais opined that the UAE, through the fourth round of the FNC 2019 elections, is moving steadily towards a new electoral process, which is a complementary step in the process of enhancing political participation among members of society.

This electoral process will culminate in a vote to select members of the council on 5th October, 2019, who will better be able to shoulder responsibility and carry out the national interests, which will be assigned to them, he added.

He stated that the excellence of the UAE in unique parliamentary work has become the focus of attention among many countries across the world. It was and will in the long-term remain the proactive vision of the leadership which believes in the capabilities of all the citizens to enable them to be able to represent the UAE and defend the interests of the people of the UAE in all areas.

Related Topics

World Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote UAE October 2019 All

Recent Stories

Cameroon Anglophone Separatist Leader, Nine Follow ..

28 minutes ago

UN Reaches Deal with Yemen's Houthis to Asses Dese ..

32 minutes ago

Spain Sends Navy Vessel to Collect Migrants From O ..

32 minutes ago

US Envoy Khalilzad to Resume Afghan Peace Talks in ..

32 minutes ago

Argentina's New Treasury Minister Sets Currency St ..

32 minutes ago

Funding Crisis Threatens to Halt Aid for 2.5Mln Ch ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.