UAE has outstanding role in construction technology industry: Sarah Al Amiri

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, confirmed the UAE's outstanding contribution and role in the advanced technology industry in the construction sector and its support for scientific research in a dynamic ecosystem and its readiness to welcome investors and innovators.

Al Amiri affirmed how the 2021 World Conference on Automation and Robotics in Construction would greatly assist in that task.

Yesterday, al-Amiri participated in the closing day session of the 38th session of the conference hosted by the UAE, for the first time in the region, over three days, with the participation of 420 researchers from 22 countries, in addition to 85 research centres and international universities, and high-ranking people, experts and specialists.

Al Amiri said the UAE understands that these technologies are necessary to develop a sustainable global competitive economy. At the end of her speech, she gave the example of the Museum of the Future, which is an excellent exhibition for visitors of Dubai and the UAE in general.

On its last day, the conference discussed more than 60 papers on many topics and witnessed several events, including a session where al-Amiri and Dr. Firas Habbal, Editor-in-Chief of the Emirates Scholar Gate participated.

Topics discussed at the session included human factors and cooperation between the human system, robotic machines, devices and end catalysts, construction management techniques, technology management and innovation, and various other topics related to these fields.

Dr. Habbal explained the role of the Emirates Scholar Gate and its impact on the practical field, and how it serves as an integrated virtual world specialising and directing scientific research services. Innovation and creativity are the foundations on which the UAE was built to establish its global position among developed countries, he added.

At the end of his speech, he emphasised the UAE's vision of 2021 and its central and clear goal of developing the country's economic and global role.

The 2021 World Conference on Automation and Robotics in Construction reviewed the latest technologies and innovative global solutions in automation and robotics in construction over three days, with more than 200 specialised scientific research papers covering 20 focuses in the scientific fields.

The conference also provided institutions and companies operating in the region with access to the latest trends and best practices.