UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutrality: Minister of Energy of Barbados

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) Senator Lisa Cummins, Minister of Energy and business Development of Barbados, said that the UAE has pioneering initiatives and innovative strategies to achieve climate neutrality, wishing the UAE success in hosting COP28, given the country's distinguished record in adopting renewable and clean energy solutions worldwide.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Cummins praised what the UAE has achieved in the traditional oil and gas sectors, in addition to its continuous efforts in leading the global dialogue on climate change and energy transition.

She referred to the visit of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, to Barbados last August to highlight the need to redouble global efforts to address the repercussions of climate change and to build qualitative partnerships that support sustainable economic and social growth.

Cummins stressed that the meetings and gatherings held between senior officials of the UAE and Barbados are a clear indication that the two countries have established a strong partnership.

The Minister of Energy and Business Development of Barbados also pointed out the opening of a headquarters for her country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi in March 2022, which would contribute to developing joint cooperation relations across various sectors.

ADIPEC 2023 provided a valuable opportunity for participants to connect with both our partners in the UAE and a variety of global public energy companies, she said.