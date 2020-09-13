UAE has prioritised people of determination: Shamma Al Mazrui

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the board of Trustees of the Special Olympics, stressed that the UAE has prioritised people of determination.

Abu Dhabi’s Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reflects the keenness of the country’s leadership to empower this important and valuable segment of the community, she added.

In her statement today, she said, "We are happily at, and have proudly received, the news of the launch of the strategy, which aims to continue the leading efforts of the government and community to develop services provided to people of determination and improve channels of communication between all relevant authorities and services providers.

She also pointed out that the UAE’s leadership offers people of determination significant care and attention, noting that the Special Olympics UAE is working to empower and integrate people of determination into the community through organising programmes and initiatives throughout the year and contributing, along with its public and private entity partners, to achieve its objectives.

Under the same framework, Talal Al Hashimi, National Director of the Special Olympics, added, "Congratulations on the launch of this important strategy, which is a roadmap for the people of determination sector in Abu Dhabi. The Special Olympics is committed to achieving the objectives of this strategy by cooperating with all relevant entities."