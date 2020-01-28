UAE has prioritised relations with African countries: Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the UAE has prioritised its relations with African countries based on mutual respect and common interests, to achieve the aspirations of their peoples for development, progress and prosperity.

The UAE has made progress in this goal over the past years, deepening its overall relations with African countries, he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made this statement during his meeting today at the Emirates Palace with Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their bilateral relations and ways of enhancing and developing them in various areas, as well as the situation in the middle East and Africa and regional and international issues of common concern.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Kabore and wished him a successful visit while expressing his wishes to Burkina Faso and its people for further progress and prosperity.

He further added that the relations between the UAE and Burkina Faso have the potential for development and growth in the areas of the economy, investment and trade.

Kabore thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and expressed his keenness to develop the relations between the UAE and Burkina Faso, adding that the UAE is a pioneering development model and plays a key role in supporting regional and international development, stability and peace.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Kabore witnessed the signing of two agreements between their countries to expand their mutual cooperation.

The first agreement, which aims to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion, was signed by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Alpha Barry, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Burkina Faso.

The second agreement, which aims to support and finance small and medium-sized enterprises was signed by Hussain Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, and Barry.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Kabore’s delegation.