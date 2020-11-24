UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla Al Suwaidi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder of the Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, stated that the UAE's support for talents and intellectuals is unrivalled in terms of diversity and innovation.

In her exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the foundation’s establishment, Sheikha Khawla stressed that the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic that has affected the entire world and its resulting restrictions have not stopped the foundation from pursuing its activities remotely through digital platforms, noting that the foundation is continuing its education programmes remotely, reflecting the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who said, "do not worry" and "we are a committee for the nation," as slogans.

"Throughout the foundation’s year of work and during the pandemic, it has grown keener to achieve its vision and objectives," she added.

An initiative of H.H. Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the Foundation is a non-profit organisation that promotes public interest in classical arts of all kinds with special emphasis on the revival of Arabic calligraphy of all schools and trends.

The Foundation seeks to hone young talents and provide them with the necessary new knowledge in the fields of thought, art and culture and is home to a quality library that has a collection of rare international works on art and culture, which is constantly enriched to cater for the needs of users.