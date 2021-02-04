UAE has set unique model of human fraternity, peaceful coexistence: Attorney General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has stressed the International Day of Human Fraternity represents a great occasion to reflect country's pride in its humanitarian message to the whole world, its respect to cultural pluralism and the unique coexistence of its peoples.

"It is a day to tell the world that the values of this global occasion are deeply rooted in the history and legacy of our country and in the spirit of our union. They have become an integral part of the Emirati society culture," Al Shamsi said in his statement on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed on 4th February.

"These (values) are supported and protected by our constitution and legislation, and our founding fathers have always been keen to promote. It is no surprise that the UAE today has become a global civilised beacon of humanity and tolerance, thanks to our wise leadership’s relentless efforts to strengthen these values, which have become a deeply rooted approach in the Emirati identity and a national priority," the UAE Attorney-General added.

Al Shamsi stressed that the International Day of Human Fraternity clearly embodies the distinguished role the UAE plays in consolidating the values ​​of coexistence and moderation. "Such values represent an important basis for confronting extremism and violence tendencies, and a path towards building a global culture that respects beliefs and religions of others, and believes in global human coexistence," he further stated.

He went on to say that the UAE’s celebration of this day, which was proclaimed by the United Nations upon an initiative from the UAE and several Arab countries, also highlights its keenness to move forward with creating a constructive dialogue to achieve peace, deepen cooperation and contribute to building a world free from intolerance and violence based on respect and acceptance of the other intellectually, culturally and ethnically.