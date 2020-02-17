UrduPoint.com
UAE Has Taken Strides In Energy Sustainability: Hamdan Bin Mohammed

Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that the UAE has taken great strides in diversifying its energy resources and edging closer towards sustainability.

He said that these achievements were accomplished due to the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the constant follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised the progress of UAE’s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme highlighting its key importance as part of UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 that was launched in order to boost the development drive.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed made these remarks during a meeting at the Emirates Towers, in which he welcomed Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Nuclear Energy in presence of H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; and Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Al Hammadi briefed Sheikh Hamdan on the progress of UAE’s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme culminating in the issuance of the operational licence for the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed pride in the efforts of Emirati cadres who have gained expertise through partnerships with international bodies to develop peaceful domestic nuclear power capabilities, and approaching such capabilities in such a manner that ensures long-term sustainability.

