UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Has The 'best F-16 In The World,' Our Partnership Is Strong: Lockheed Martin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:45 PM

UAE has the 'best F-16 in the world,' our partnership is strong: Lockheed Martin

By Hatem Hussein DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) American defence giant Lockheed Martin described the UAE's F-16, Block 60, fighters jets as "the best in the world," praising the 40-year "strong partnership" with the country.

Block 60 is considered the most advanced operational F-16 produced so far and has features developed specifically for the UAE Air Force.

The UAE announced Monday at the Dubai Airshow signing a AED76 million agreement with Lockheed Martin for the purchase and maintenance of equipment for its F-16s.

"The UAE owns the best F-16 in the world: Block 60 ... if you look at Thaad [Terminal High Altitude Area Defense], the UAE is the only country outside the US that owns the defence system," Bob Harward, Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin middle East told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

"Also, if you look at the [UAE] Joint Aviation Command and Lockheed Martin-built Romeo [Helicopters], we have a longstanding partnership with the UAE for 40 years now and we are participating every year at the Airshow.

"The strength of this partnership stems from the breadth of Lockheed Martin’s products; we have products that fit our partners’ needs and meet their national security concerns.

"You will see all these products from helicopters to F-16s to missiles ... we are working to enhance the UAE‘s defence capabilities," he added.

The Chief Executive of the company that is also specialised in aerospace and advanced technologies services revealed that it is collaborating with the UAE Space Agency, but did not give further details.

"Now you have an astronaut!" he said. "We are working with the UAE Space Agency to address their needs and we have submitted two proposals to them.

"

The former US Navy seal who also served on the Bush administration’s National Security Council talked about his company's contribution in grooming a generation of Emirati pilots who would serve at the UAE Air Force.

"We, first and foremost, invest in the people of the UAE; we have an intern programme where we bring students from different universities together, from different specialisations, including science, engineering, technology and math," he said.

"The programme is now focused on the control and command system that the UAE Air Force has. These interns could be employed by the Air Force in the future."

On the current global and regional geopolitical tension, Harward said, "We are all struggling with hybrid warfare. We have seen for two decades that we have been in conflict with unknown competitors; those who are trying to blend in the environment. We have built-in capabilities that can fight and defend ourselves against these threats."

"However," he continued, "partnership is critical to prevent attacks like those on Aramco recently. Partnerships are critical not only in building defence capabilities and infrastructure, but also in defending and protecting ourselves. So, the core for those is to have strong partnerships in the industry and the military."

He described the demand for defence capabilities in the Middle East in the last six years as "consistent."

"Over the past six years I am working here, the defence spending has been consistent. We understand the limitations and strengths of the budget, and we remain flexible in addressing these issues."

Related Topics

World Technology Budget UAE Dubai Company Middle East All From Agreement Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

16 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak urges international community ..

31 minutes ago

PM Khan says country's economy going to right dire ..

34 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.44 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

NAB arrests Waseem Ajmal over corruption charges

1 hour ago

Arab League Slams Softer US Stance on Int'l Legali ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.