UAE Heads 21st Meeting Of ‘Arab Trade Remedies Team’ In Cairo

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:15 PM

UAE heads 21st meeting of ‘Arab Trade Remedies Team’ in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) The UAE is heading the 21st meeting of the 'Arab Trade Remedies Team' that began on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, with the participation of representatives of the Ministries of Economy in the Arab World.

The UAE delegation includes Abdullah Sultan Alfan Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Trade Remedies Sector at the Ministry of Economy, and Karim Toumi, International Trade Law Expert at the Ministry.

Al Shamsi said that the team will discuss trade remedies that are divided into three categories such as, support mechanism, dumping mechanism, and precautionary measures mechanism.

During its previous meeting, the team discussed the first two categories but is yet to discuss the third category, precautionary measures mechanism, which will be addressed at another meeting later this year, he added.

Dr. Bahgat Abu Al Nasr, Director of the Arab Economic Integration Department at the Arab League, said the next meeting will also review the three mechanisms to standardise them into the same format and languages.

