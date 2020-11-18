UAE heads 36th meeting of GCC Petroleum Cooperation Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, headed the 36th meeting of the Petroleum Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, which was held remotely today.

The meeting, chaired by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, witnessed the participation of GCC ministers in charge of petroleum and energy affairs, with the attendance of Dr. Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, GCC Secretary-General.

The meeting’s participants discussed the efforts of GCC member states to counter the repercussions of the COVID-19 on their economies and on global oil prices, as well as the related endeavours of the GCC Secretariat-General to hold workshops and seminars on the procedures adopted by member states to address the fallout of the pandemic.