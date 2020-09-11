UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Heads The 36th Meeting Of GCC Traffic Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE heads the 36th meeting of GCC Traffic Departments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) General Directors of GCC Traffic Departments have discussed in their 36th meeting the ways to enhance joint cooperation to put into effect the strategies and plans to promote the level of traffic safety across GCC countries. The meeting was held online amid the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by Brigadier General Eng. Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, Deputy Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, and head of the UAE delegation.

Al Harthy said that the meeting comes in light of the coronavirus pandemic that the whole world is going through. ''We look forward to enhance the joint cooperation in the traffic field,'' he said, expressing his hope for reaching appropriate recommendations to support the process of joint security work and achieve the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of the GCC countries via integration and cooperation between all traffic agencies in the GCC countries.

During the meeting, several issues related to enhancing joint cooperation between the GCC countries in the field of traffic safety in the GCC countries were discussed.

The issue of linking traffic violations between traffic departments in the GCC countries was also discussed, stressing the need to speed up the connection through a unified electronic portal through the reciprocal database between the GCC countries, and work to complete the bilateral link between the member states.

Related Topics

World UAE Traffic All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz shares heartfelt note on 2nd death an ..

37 minutes ago

France's Macron Says Southern Europe Ready for Dia ..

37 minutes ago

Terrorist gets five-year imprisonment

37 minutes ago

Jordan says massive explosion rocks army base in Z ..

44 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 4.5 million as 96 ..

44 minutes ago

S.Korea's export keeps falling in first 10 days of ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.