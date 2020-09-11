UAE heads the 36th meeting of GCC Traffic Departments

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) General Directors of GCC Traffic Departments have discussed in their 36th meeting the ways to enhance joint cooperation to put into effect the strategies and plans to promote the level of traffic safety across GCC countries. The meeting was held online amid the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by Brigadier General Eng. Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, Deputy Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, and head of the UAE delegation.

Al Harthy said that the meeting comes in light of the coronavirus pandemic that the whole world is going through. ''We look forward to enhance the joint cooperation in the traffic field,'' he said, expressing his hope for reaching appropriate recommendations to support the process of joint security work and achieve the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of the GCC countries via integration and cooperation between all traffic agencies in the GCC countries.

During the meeting, several issues related to enhancing joint cooperation between the GCC countries in the field of traffic safety in the GCC countries were discussed.

The issue of linking traffic violations between traffic departments in the GCC countries was also discussed, stressing the need to speed up the connection through a unified electronic portal through the reciprocal database between the GCC countries, and work to complete the bilateral link between the member states.