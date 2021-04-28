UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Health Council Discusses Mechanisms Of Supporting Health Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:45 PM

UAE Health Council discusses mechanisms of supporting health efforts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The UAE Health Council recently held a meeting bringing together many public and private health entities to discuss mechanisms of enhancing, integrating and coordinating health efforts, initiatives and projects to support the country's strategic health plans and help develop an advanced health system based on innovation and creativity.

The council’s assembly is in line with the UAE's vision for the next fifty years, which aims to shape the future of the country and set the pillars and components of a comprehensive development plan.

During the virtual gathering, the council stressed that realising the comprehensive development plan requires well-thought-out planning together with mobilising national efforts and working as a team to support national health goals and draw a future roadmap for the UAE health sector, to enhance the competitiveness of the country and its global leadership.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, touched on important health topics, related to the strategic health approach of the country.

It reviewed the latest developments about the National Unified Medical Records (Riayati), which represents a digital platform that displays updated data for patient records, according to a central and integrated healthcare system that enhances access to health data of patients by linking government and private health facilities and exchanging information.

The participants also addressed medical services needs and how to enhance coordination concerning the issuance of medical licences for health practitioners.

The Council is responsible for coordinating work between Federal and local institutions and authorities providing health services across the country and in the private sector. This would ensure their integration to enhance medical services; in addition to considering common issues facing the health sector in the country and taking appropriate measures accordingly in coordination with relevant authorities.

The council is also tasked with studying draft laws, regulations and instructions related to the health sector, submitting recommendations to competent authorities and encouraging scientific studies and research.

The council is also responsible for holding medical conferences and fora and supporting the Continuous Medical education Programme (CME) to help achieve the ultimate goals set by public health policies. This is along with coordinating with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to draw up the academic policy on the study of health and medical science within the UAE and abroad.

Related Topics

Assembly Education UAE Chicago Mercantile Exchange Government

Recent Stories

Huawei announced Business Results of Q1 2021

11 minutes ago

Renders expose the design of most awaited Infinix ..

14 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance to host ‘Zayed: A Source ..

20 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice on ex FIA DG Bas ..

25 minutes ago

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

35 minutes ago

71,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.