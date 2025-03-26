(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The UAE Health Council has discussed proposed plans for the future of healthcare in the country, emphasising its commitment to launching strategic and innovative projects that not only enhance healthcare delivery, but also improve service quality, and build a more integrated and sustainable sector.

During a meeting chaired by Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, on behalf of Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, the council reviewed the UAE’s recent achievements in healthcare.

Also present were senior representatives from both public and private health sectors.

The council stressed that it is committed to implementing the directives of the country’s wise leadership to achieve the goals of the "We the UAE 2031" vision as well as the objectives of the Year of Community. “We will continue to support community-focused health initiatives and strategic projects that would promote wellness and encourage healthy lifestyles, thereby contributing to a healthier, more cohesive, and sustainable society,” the council said.

Council members reaffirmed that such strategic projects are part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to develop a flexible, future-ready health system that meets global standards, strengthens sustainability, boosts the country’s global competitiveness, and enhances the overall quality of life for its people.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a series of innovative health initiatives, including the health cloud project, and the unified licensing project for health professionals across the country.

The meeting also reviewed the latest developments related to establishment of the Emirates Council for Accreditation of Healthcare Entities and the ongoing efforts to create a national centre dedicated to epidemic prevention.

Additionally, the Council was briefed on the latest updates regarding the health professionals’ journey tracking platform, which now includes a fully completed scholarship platform infrastructure.

Efforts are currently underway to integrate and establish direct connections with the relevant authorities.

In parallel, the Council discussed efforts to develop regulatory standards for regulating artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector to ensure that AI technologies are deployed in a safe, ethical, and effective manner—while aligning with international best practices.

The Council commended the UAE's excellence in health legislation, in light of the recently approved Executive Regulations for Organ and Human Tissue Donation and Transplantation by the cabinet as well as the new national policy endorsed to combat health risks, strengthen national preparedness in areas such as prevention, response, recovery, and overall health risk management.

This policy will not only improve the efficiency of the health system and facilities but also help build national capacities. Supported by international partnerships and scientific research, these efforts aim to boost the UAE's competitiveness in this vital sector.

The Health Council plays a pivotal role in developing a roadmap for the future of healthcare in the UAE by foreseeing global developments, driving innovation, and fostering coordination between Federal and local health authorities and the private sector.

It is responsible for developing forward-looking health policies and legislation, enhancing integration across the sector, and ensuring alignment with international best practices. Through these efforts, the Council doesn’t only contribute to promoting sustainability and strengthening the country’s competitiveness in global health indicators but also to building a robust, resilient, and world-class healthcare system.