UAE Health Ministry Conducts Over 35,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 781 New Cases

Sun 24th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday that it conducted over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tests using state-of-the-art medical testing methods.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 781 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 29,485. According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 245, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 561 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,056.

It called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

