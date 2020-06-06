UrduPoint.com
UAE Health Ministry Conducts Over 44,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 624 New Cases, 765 Recoveries, One Death

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday that it conducted over 44,000 additional COVID-19 tests, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatments.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 624 new coronavirus cases from various nationalities, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections in the UAE to 37,642. According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced the death of one patient as a result of COVID-19 complications, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 274.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 765 individuals have fully recovered from COVID-19.

It called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

