UAE Health Ministry Conducts Over 44,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 513 New Cases, 712 Recoveries, One Death

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 513 new cases, 712 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday that it conducted over 44,000 additional COVID-19 tests using state-of-the-art medical testing methods.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHaP detected 513 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 41,499. According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHaP also announced one death as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 287, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHaP also noted an additional 712 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 25,946.

It called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

