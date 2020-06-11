UrduPoint.com
UAE Health Ministry Conducts Over 45,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 479 New Cases

Thu 11th June 2020 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday that it conducted over 45,000 additional COVID-19 tests using state-of-the-art medical testing methods.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 479 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 40,986. According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 286, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 1,217 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 25,234.

It called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

