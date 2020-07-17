UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Health Ministry Conducts Over 48,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests During Past 24 Hours, Announces 281 New Cases, 994 Recoveries

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additional COVID-19 tests during past 24 hours, announces 281 new cases, 994 recoveries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday that it conducted over 48,000 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing methods.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHaP detected 281 new coronavirus cases from various nationalities, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 56,129.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHaP also noted an additional 994 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,412.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

15 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

28 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

16 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.