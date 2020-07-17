UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additional COVID-19 tests during past 24 hours, announces 281 new cases, 994 recoveries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday that it conducted over 48,000 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing methods.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHaP detected 281 new coronavirus cases from various nationalities, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 56,129.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHaP also noted an additional 994 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,412.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.