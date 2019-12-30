UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Health Ministry Continues Efforts To Curb Smoking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE health ministry continues efforts to curb smoking

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, continues its public health efforts to curb smoking among citizens and residents in the country through the launch of various programmes and initiatives.

One such initiative was the recent launch of a six-week training programme by the ministry for some 500 medical and health professionals within the country. According to MoHAP, the training programme provides healthcare professionals with practical skills to administer smoke cessation services across clinics and health care centres.

The training programme, the ministry noted, was developed according to international standards and guidelines, encompassing the latest treatment methodologies available.

Commenting on the training initiative, Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, said that the programme seeks to develop doctors' skills in assisting individuals that want to quit smoking. The programme, he added, "comes as part of MoHAP’s constant endeavours, alongside its relevant partners, to reduce the rate of smokers in the country."

These efforts are consistent with the UAE's National Agena 2021 goal of achieving world-class healthcare system within the country. Dr. Al-Rand noted the latest National Health Survey revealed that the rate of smoking among adults has dropped to 18 percent since 2010.

According to the survey, the prevalence of tobacco use among both sexes accounted for 9.1 percent of the population - 15.7 percent and 2.4 percent for men and women, respectively.

Prevalence of tobacco use is an indicator that measures the daily consumption of cigarettes and tobacco products among different segments of society of different ages.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, recently published its seventh report on the global tobacco epidemic in which it revealed that there are an estimated 1.1 billion smokers worldwide, around 80 percent of whom live in low- and middle-income countries. The WHO report noted significant progress towards smoking cessation policies implemented by governments, including the UAE - which scored nine out 10 (the highest possible compliance score) for setting smoke-free policies.

The UAE also attained a 'complete policy' rating for its smoking cessation programmes.

Al-Rand attributed such results and outcomes to several government legislative measures, including Federal Law No. 15 of 2009 on tobacco controls, along with excise taxes on tobacco and tobacco products in the country.

The UAE National Agenda was announced in 2010. It aims to reduce the prevalence of smoking and increase the UAE's healthcare system’s readiness to deal with epidemics and health risks.

Related Topics

World UAE Progress Women Government Billion

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

6 minutes ago

French tourist injured in Seychelles shark attack

6 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei up more than 18% in 2019

6 minutes ago

Democracy not complete without freedom of expressi ..

6 minutes ago

Road accident kills one, injures two in Upper Dir

7 minutes ago

Northern trailing by 312 runs with eight wickets i ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.