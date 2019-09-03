UrduPoint.com
UAE Helps People From Around The World Achieve The Unimaginable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:45 PM

UAE helps people from around the world achieve the unimaginable

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) ''The story of the UAE and Dubai is that of achieving the unprecedented, the unimaginable, the wildest of dreams,'' said Saeed Al Eter, Director-General of the Public Diplomacy Office at Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, in his opening address at the marathon 10-hour motivational event ''Achieve the Unimaginable'', held in Dubai today.

Speaking on behalf of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, Al Eter welcomed an audience of over 10,000 participants from 46 nations to the UAE.

'' It is the story of making the impossible, possible. It is the story of achieving the unimaginable," Al Eter told the audience. Outlining regional development initiatives such as the Arab Reading Challenge and the Arab Hope Makers initiative, Al Eter pointed to the inspirational stories which had come from these humanitarian enterprises. "We can all overcome our barriers, we can all unleash our hidden potential," he told the cheering crowd.

"We may not all speak the same language, but we share the language in our hearts, of love, passion and humanity.

This is the language that unites us all here today in this huge gathering," he told the packed audience at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena.

The event hosted world-renowned life coach Tony Robbins as the main speaker alongside Nick Vujicic and Prince EA, and singer and best-selling author Alicia Keys. The star speakers shared their inspirational stories and expertise with the sell-out crowd. Alongside main stage events, the day included interactive sessions that aim to provide practical guidance and training that enable participants to discover and unleash their potential.

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, a New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, and one of the world’s leading life and business strategist, while Alicia Keys has sold over 40 million records and won 15 Grammy awards.

Prince EA, an international keynote speaker and filmmaker, has been named in the Forbes 30 under 30, while Nick Vujicic, born without arms or legs, is also a New York Times best-seller and has inspired millions around the world.

