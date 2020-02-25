UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world: Brand Finance report

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The UAE has been named the middle East's highest ranked soft power nation in Brand Finance's 'Global Soft Power Index 2020'.

According to Brand Finance, the UAE is in 18th position worldwide in the index and has received a soft power score of 45.

9 out of 100.

"The UAE's main soft power strength is its appealing business environment, stable economy and consensus that it is a great place to do business in and with," the report noted.