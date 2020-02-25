UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Highest Ranked Soft Power Nation In Arab World: Brand Finance Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world: Brand Finance report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The UAE has been named the middle East's highest ranked soft power nation in Brand Finance's 'Global Soft Power Index 2020'.

According to Brand Finance, the UAE is in 18th position worldwide in the index and has received a soft power score of 45.

9 out of 100.

"The UAE's main soft power strength is its appealing business environment, stable economy and consensus that it is a great place to do business in and with," the report noted.

Related Topics

Business UAE Middle East 2020

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

6 minutes ago

Hosni Mubarak passes away

23 minutes ago

More than 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis have heard/read ..

28 minutes ago

US President appreciates Pakistan’s efforts, off ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Inagurates Reconstructed ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.