UAE highlights efforts to promote human rights before Arab Human Rights Commission

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The UAE has commenced its participation in the review of its first periodic report on the Arab Charter of Human Rights before the Arab Human Rights Commission Charter Committee today at the Headquarters of the Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt.

The UAE delegation is led by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law, and includes representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Community Development, Ministry of Human Resources, Ministry of education, Ministry of Health and Prevention, the General Women's Union, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

In his speech before the Arab Human Rights Commission, Al Jarman underlined the UAE’s efforts in the field of human rights within the framework of articles developed under the Arab Charter of Human Rights at the national level over the past five years.

UAE delegates then highlighted achievements at the legislative level, where the country has enacted a number of laws contributing to the promotion and protection of human rights. Notable among them are the Anti-Discrimination Act, the Children's Rights Act (Wadeema’s Law), and the UAE Law on Domestic Workers.

Representatives also highlighted that the UAE has amended a number of existing laws, including the Penal Code and the Penal Procedures Law, in order to harmonise national legislation with regional and international human rights conventions to which the UAE is a state party.