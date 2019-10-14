UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Highlights Efforts To Promote Human Rights Before Arab Human Rights Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:45 PM

UAE highlights efforts to promote human rights before Arab Human Rights Commission

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The UAE has commenced its participation in the review of its first periodic report on the Arab Charter of Human Rights before the Arab Human Rights Commission Charter Committee today at the Headquarters of the Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt.

The UAE delegation is led by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law, and includes representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Community Development, Ministry of Human Resources, Ministry of education, Ministry of Health and Prevention, the General Women's Union, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

In his speech before the Arab Human Rights Commission, Al Jarman underlined the UAE’s efforts in the field of human rights within the framework of articles developed under the Arab Charter of Human Rights at the national level over the past five years.

UAE delegates then highlighted achievements at the legislative level, where the country has enacted a number of laws contributing to the promotion and protection of human rights. Notable among them are the Anti-Discrimination Act, the Children's Rights Act (Wadeema’s Law), and the UAE Law on Domestic Workers.

Representatives also highlighted that the UAE has amended a number of existing laws, including the Penal Code and the Penal Procedures Law, in order to harmonise national legislation with regional and international human rights conventions to which the UAE is a state party.

Related Topics

Education Egypt UAE Cairo Citizenship Women Arab

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

25 minutes ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

25 minutes ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

36 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

40 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

49 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.