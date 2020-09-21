UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Highlights Importance Of International Cooperation In Facing Challenges Caused By COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:15 PM

UAE highlights importance of international cooperation in facing challenges caused by COVID-19

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) Obaid Salem Saeed Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, has delivered a statement during a session of the 45th UN Human Rights Council on behalf of Gulf Cooperation Council member countries on the issue of development.

During the session, Al Zaabi stressed that GCC countries realise the importance of urgently reinforcing international cooperation in facing the key challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as benefitting from relevant opportunities.

He also highlighted the significance of drafting a single future vision and strategy to promote international cooperation to achieve sustainable development and reduce the serious economic damage caused by the pandemic.

GCC countries welcome the invitation of Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, to enhance multilateral efforts to overcome the consequences of the pandemic and assist developing countries, Al Zaabi noted, while pointing out that they are prioritising international cooperation by supporting affected countries and financially contributing to the efforts of relevant international organisations, including the World Health Organisation.

GCC countries also realise the urgent need to invest in human capital and ensure prosperity and wellbeing, Al Zaabi stated, while highlighting the commitment of GCC countries to human development through allocating large percentages of their budgets to support human capital.

He further added that GCC countries are among the first countries in the world to implement the World Bank’s human capital project, which aims to invest in people, especially in the areas of education and health.

GCC countries are looking forward to benefitting from the opinions of the session’s participants on ways to promote international cooperation during and after the pandemic to achieve sustainable development, he concluded.

Related Topics

World World Bank United Nations Education UAE Salem Geneva From

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation, CSR UAE Fund benefit over 395, ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan records 623 new cases  of Coronavirus in ..

4 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says Nawaz Sharif shut down all doo ..

28 minutes ago

Top spots for Bouazzaoui and Gogitidze in 10K at C ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy take action ..

55 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 September 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.