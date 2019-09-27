UAE highlights strategic partnerships at UN General Assembly

The UAE concluded its fourth day of participation in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly with a round of key meetings among international partners and organisations

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) The UAE concluded its fourth day of participation in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly with a round of key meetings among international partners and organisations.

Engagements by UAE officials included: -Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen Ministerial-Level Conference – Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, -Meeting with H.E. Ramona Nicole Manescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania – Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, -Meeting with H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Tourism in the Arab Republic of Egypt – Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, -Sustainable Development Goals Business Forum – Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, -Forum of Small States Reception – Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Well-being, -Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child – Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash represented the UAE at the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen Ministerial-Level Conference hosted by the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UN and the Permanent Mission of United States to the UN, during which participants addressed ways to increase the effectiveness of humanitarian responses to the conflict in Yemen in light of current challenges.

Gargash also attended the Global Counterterrorism Forum Ministerial Plenary Meeting, wherein participants from 29 countries and European Union states discussed the status of implementing multilateral GCTF initiatives. Attendees reviewed the Forum’s efforts and achievements over the past year and noted priorities to be highlighted in upcoming initiatives that aim to counter terror recruitment and radicalisation.

On the regional level, Gargash participated in the Gulf Cooperation Council-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Meeting, where member states underscored the strategic economic, political, and historic ties uniting GCC states with Pakistan and discussed additional opportunities for multilateral cooperation. Gargash also participated in the Gulf Cooperation Council-India Joint Ministerial Meeting, during which participants welcomed efforts to foster increased dialogue between stakeholders in government and the private sector in order to achieve increased development outcomes.

In his meeting with Neils Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, Gargash discussed the strategic relationship between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany and highlighted areas of current and future partnership.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber met with Ramona Nicole Mănescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, to discuss regional and international developments of interest.

On the sidelines of the UN Climate Action Summit 2019, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi held a number of bilateral meetings with officials and global decision-makers with the aim of strengthening the UAE’s international cooperation with other nations in various sectors. Engagements included a meeting with Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Tourism in the Arab Republic of Egypt, wherein the two ministers discussed ways to promote environmental tourism sector in both countries and manners of benefiting from the protection of ecological areas rich in biodiversity and boosting economic benefits by creating new revenue streams to increase both nations’ GDP.

Al Zeyoudi also met with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. The two parties discussed global efforts in environmental and climate mitigation work, in addition to the prominent role the UAE plays in this regard and ways to enhance these efforts in the future.

For his part, Al Sayegh attended the Angermayer Policy and Innovation Forum alongside 60 founders and investors representing more than $1.1 trillion of assets to discuss economic issues and explore investment opportunities, in addition to presenting national economic diversification plans.

Al Sayegh also participated in the Sustainable Development Goals Business Forum, which seeks to foster public-private exchange, stimulate new partnerships, and explore innovative business solutions to accelerate sustainable development.

For her part, Ohood Al Roumi attended the Forum of Small States reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, to celebrate the contributions of multilateralism in building strong global institutions and norms.

Al Roumi also participated in the SDG Summit, in which member states comprehensively reviewed progress in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid attended an event to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, where attendees discussed efforts to advance child protections in light of contemporary global challenges.

Buhumaid also attended the Ending the Institutionalization of Children event, wherein participants outlined commitments made to ensure that children in vulnerable situations are not left behind in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.