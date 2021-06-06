UrduPoint.com
UAE Hosts 131st Meeting Of Union Of Arab Chambers, 55th Meeting Of Federation Of GCC Chambers

Muhammad Irfan 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE hosts 131st meeting of Union of Arab Chambers, 55th meeting of Federation of GCC Chambers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The UAE is hosting the 131st meeting of the Union of Arab Chambers and the 55th meeting of the Federation of GCC Chambers from 7 – 9 June in Dubai, in cooperation with the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Arab Chambers.

The meetings were announced by Mohammed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of both the UAE Chambers and Abu Dhabi Chamber, who emphasised that the meetings stem from the UAE’s focus on boosting the joint economic work of the GCC and the Arab world, and in increasing intra-Arab trade. He added that the meetings also come from the UAE’s belief in the importance of the private sector in supporting economic and trade cooperation and in encouraging joint investments.

Al Rumaithi stated that more than 100 personalities representing 14 Arab countries are attending the meetings, which will allow members to take investment initiatives that meet the requirements of development and growth and to benefit from the available investment opportunities during the post-pandemic era.

He pointed out that the UAE Chambers have taken all necessary preparations to convene the meetings in a way that lives up to the fame of the UAE as a key partner in managing regional and international virtual or in-person events.

Al Rumaithi pointed out that such meetings, which will witness the attendance of dignitaries and VIPs, including chairpersons and board members of Arab and GCC chambers, are an economic phenomena for the Arab business communities and a platform for Arab chambers of commerce, in which economic ideas and visions materialise to express the opinions of Arab businesspersons and their constant pursuit of sustainable development and Arab economic integration.

