UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participation from 10 countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and in the presence of Ghanem Al Hajeri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, the 23rd edition of the Asia and middle East Zone 4 Bridge Qualifiers officially kicked off today at Media Rotana Hotel in Dubai.

The event witnessed significant official and international attendance, with ten participating countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Syria, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The opening ceremony began with a welcoming speech by Dr. Rusul Al Nuaimi, a life coach and “Happiness Doctor,” who greeted attendees on behalf of the “House of Tolerance” and praised the importance of this intellectual sporting event, which reflects the UAE’s values of cultural exchange and openness.

The ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by a short film showcasing the country’s spirit of achievement and innovation.

Ahmed Al Mudfa, Chairman of the UAE Bridge Committee, then delivered a speech highlighting the UAE’s commitment to promoting mind sports and reaffirming its position as a leading hub for high-level tournaments.

In a recorded video message, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, ‘’Bridge championships remind us that Bridge is a great game to be supported and enjoyed. They remind us that positive competitions enrich our lives. Bridge is competitive – and also cooperative. When played properly, it highlights the importance of building friendships with others who share the same values and interests.

‘’Bridge competitions and championships show that success comes only with consistent hard work. In playing the game of Bridge, we learn to appreciate our competitors with a mind open to surprises. Bridge also shows that women as well as men can excel in the competition and achieve success. In welcoming these Bridge championships to the UAE, we honour the human spirit – the hard work, the cooperation, the concentration, and the focus that success requires,'' he indicated.

Sheikh Nahyan noted, "The admirable Bridge competitors’ traits of teamwork, excellence, peaceable competition, cooperation, and understanding of others reflect the values of our country and our leadership. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan leads our country with these values at the forefront. Under his wise leadership, the UAE has become a vibrant and balanced society.

"Our country welcomes people from all over the world, who live and work in peace under the shelter of our inclusive Arab tent.

They actively contribute to positive competition and take part in numerous regional and international events. We are committed to global progress and maintain strong, cooperative relations with countries across the world."

Bahjat Al-Majali, President of the Asia and Middle East Bridge Federation, said, “Once again, the UAE has demonstrated its exceptional ability to host major events. After the success of the first edition held here in 2017, the UAE continues to set the benchmark for organising world-class intellectual events with creative and coordinated execution.”

Saif Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the UAE Chess Federation, highlighted the importance of mind sports and emphasised the collaborative efforts of various federations and institutions to promote these sports among citizens and residents.

During the ceremony, official sponsors of the championship were honoured. They included:

Gold Sponsors: United Arab Bank, National Paints, Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Real Estate, Swiss Arabian

Silver Sponsors: Unique, EMEC, Sharjah Insurance Company, Al Sarh Al Kabeer Construction, NASCO, Media Rotana Hotel

Players and referees also took the official oath, and the national anthems of the participating countries were played, reflecting a powerful scene of diversity and unity.

At the close of the ceremony, Ghanem Al Hajeri officially declared the championship open, wishing all participating teams the best of luck.

These qualifiers serve as a key gateway to continental and global championships, where eight teams—two from each category (Open Teams, Women’s Teams, Senior Teams, and Mixed Teams)—will qualify to represent the Asia and Middle East Bridge Federation at the World Bridge Championships in Denmark, August 2025.

Bridge is recognised globally as one of the most prestigious mind sports alongside chess. It is included in the Mind Sports Olympiad and governed by the World Bridge Federation (WBF), headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Asia and Middle East Bridge Federation and the Arab Bridge Federation are headquartered in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. In the UAE, the sport is supervised by the UAE Bridge Committee under the umbrella of the UAE Chess Federation.

This edition of the qualifiers was organised with exceptional professionalism by Ramooz Advertising and International Events & Exhibitions Organisers, under the direct supervision of the Championship Director Omar Makki, who successfully coordinated all organising committees to uphold the highest standards of hospitality and event management.