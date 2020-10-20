UAE hosts 25th meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The UAE today hosted the 25th meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum, IORBF. The event, which was held virtually as part of the Annual Investment Meeting under the theme of "Pathways to Prosperity: Regional Integration and Opportunities for the Private Sector," aims to promote economic growth, trade, and investment in the Indian Ocean region.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary-General of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Humaid Ben Salem, as part of the UAE’s Chairship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, IORA, for 2019-2021.

The meeting brought together business representatives from IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners to discuss modernising trade and investment in the Indian Ocean and the future of the IORBF in a post-COVID-19 world.

The IORBF is the Primary IORA body for business representatives to advise IORA ministers and officials on business issues and ways to accelerate intra-regional trade and increase foreign direct investment flows in the region. IORBF membership is comprised of senior members of chambers of commerce and the business community who can effectively represent the national business interests of their economies.

The UAE joined IORA in 1999 and assumed chairship of the association during the 19th IORA Council of Ministers meeting held in Abu Dhabi on 7th November 2019 under the theme of "Promoting a Shared Destiny and Path to Prosperity in the Indian Ocean."

The IORBF, which is convened annually, last took place in Durban, South Africa on 18th June, 2019.