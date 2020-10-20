UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Hosts 25th Meeting Of Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

UAE hosts 25th meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The UAE today hosted the 25th meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum, IORBF. The event, which was held virtually as part of the Annual Investment Meeting under the theme of "Pathways to Prosperity: Regional Integration and Opportunities for the Private Sector," aims to promote economic growth, trade, and investment in the Indian Ocean region.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary-General of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Humaid Ben Salem, as part of the UAE’s Chairship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, IORA, for 2019-2021.

The meeting brought together business representatives from IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners to discuss modernising trade and investment in the Indian Ocean and the future of the IORBF in a post-COVID-19 world.

The IORBF is the Primary IORA body for business representatives to advise IORA ministers and officials on business issues and ways to accelerate intra-regional trade and increase foreign direct investment flows in the region. IORBF membership is comprised of senior members of chambers of commerce and the business community who can effectively represent the national business interests of their economies.

The UAE joined IORA in 1999 and assumed chairship of the association during the 19th IORA Council of Ministers meeting held in Abu Dhabi on 7th November 2019 under the theme of "Promoting a Shared Destiny and Path to Prosperity in the Indian Ocean."

The IORBF, which is convened annually, last took place in Durban, South Africa on 18th June, 2019.

Related Topics

India World Business Chambers Of Commerce UAE Abu Dhabi Salem Durban South Africa June November 2019 Event From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Tonga sign air transport services agreement

6 minutes ago

China lauds Moeed Yousuf for his remarks about Xin ..

14 minutes ago

Advanced Technology Research Council launches &#03 ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

21 minutes ago

UN announces urgent donor conference for Rohingyas ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 108,300 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.