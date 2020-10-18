UAE hosts 2nd Government Forum against Trafficking in Persons in the Middle East tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Under the patronage of Dr. Anwar Mohamed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, the UAE will host tomorrow the ''Second Government Forum against Trafficking in Persons in the middle East".

This year’s forum will be chaired by the UAE, with the participation of countries in the region, as well as the US, the UK, and United Nations special agencies.

The forum is an important platform for discussing the efforts of countries to combat human trafficking in the region, as well as for officials and experts to meet and exchange knowledge and opinions.

The virtual forum will also highlight the obstacles involved in combating human trafficking, and will focus on the current challenges faced by the world, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's forum will aim to provide innovative solutions related to protecting victims of human trafficking from all forms of exploitation, as well as from other risks and challenges facing the region.