UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting on Search and Rescue Operations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of Major General Staff Pilot Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, the UAE is hosting the 39th International Meeting of the COSPAS-SARSAT Programme, the global satellite-based search and rescue initiative. Organised by the National Guard through the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), the event will take place from May 27 to June 5 in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 200 experts and specialists from 45 countries.

COSPAS-SARSAT is an international humanitarian organisation dedicated to coordinating the global satellite-based search and rescue system. The programme oversees policies and operations to ensure the timely detection and transmission of distress signals to relevant authorities, thereby supporting life-saving missions and humanitarian responses worldwide.

The organisation works in close coordination with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), both affiliated with the United Nations. Since its inception in 1982, COSPAS-SARSAT has contributed to saving over 66,000 lives globally.

The UAE joined COSPAS-SARSAT in 2009 and has since played an active role in advancing its mission by adopting best-in-class standards in search and rescue operations. The upcoming meeting serves as a platform to shape the future of global search and rescue policies, foster international cooperation, and reinforce the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian action.

The National Search and Rescue Centre operates with cutting-edge technologies and a robust response infrastructure. Currently managing nine advanced ground stations, the Center receives, analyzes, and relays distress alerts to dedicated rescue teams across the country.

In 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, the Centre conducted more than 1,200 operations, ranging from land and maritime rescues to airborne medical evacuations and rapid responses to emergency signals. These efforts have resulted in countless lives saved and critical medical assistance provided, both domestically and internationally.

NSRC operations are managed through a fully integrated coordination hub operating 24/7. It utilizes a fleet of advanced AW139 helicopters equipped with night vision systems and thermal imaging cameras, strategically deployed across five operational zones in the UAE. Additionally, the Center oversees the monitoring of maritime and terrestrial distress frequencies to ensure immediate response capability.

Leveraging the latest technology, the Center has integrated the Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) and is developing an AI-powered platform to analyse distress signals in real time. These innovations are designed to significantly reduce response times and improve the accuracy of location tracking during emergencies.

These advancements align with the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which aims to maximize the use of technological and human resources across government entities to improve efficiency and responsiveness.

By hosting this high-level international meeting, the UAE reaffirms its global leadership in humanitarian operations and its enduring commitment to supporting life-saving missions. The event underscores the nation’s values of inclusive humanitarianism and its dedication to enhancing global resilience through innovation, cooperation, and strategic foresight.