UAE Hosts 4th Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Committee For Education

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee for Education

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education has emphasised that there is an unprecedented change which requires radical and proactive solutions, and great work in the education sector to keep pace with the changes, so that the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, States remain within a circle of global competitiveness.

Al Hammadi made the remarks while presiding over the 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee for Education hosted virtually by the UAE yesterday in the presence of Dr. Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf. Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and GCC Ministers of Higher Education.

Al Hammadi said, "At this stage, we are facing major challenges facing our educational systems, starting with the current health situation due to COVID 19 pandemic, and the importance of equipping our students with 21st-century skills, as well as the fourth industrial revolution requirements, which will lead to changing the patterns of life, work and communication.

He indicated, "On behalf of the attendees, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the brothers in Kuwait, and to the entire nation on the death of the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We pray to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in Paradise. We, also, wish continued development, progress and prosperity for Kuwait under the leadership of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait."

He also conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their efforts, and his wishes for the success of the meeting, to move forward in establishing new paths of cooperation and coordination in the education sector which would contribute to achieving the aspirations of the GCC leaders and peoples in their development and progress.

They discussed several issues on the agenda including the final communique of the 40th meeting of the Supreme Council of the GCC in Riyadh, and ways to combat COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

