UAE Hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) have completed preparations for the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), set to take place next Tuesday, 28th January.
The three-day forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.
Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP and Director of Research and Weather Enhancement Department at NCM, said the forum reflects the UAE's commitment to innovation and international collaboration in addressing water challenges. The event will further reinforce the country's role as a global centre of excellence in weather and rain enhancement sciences.
The forum will bring together prominent speakers, experts, policymakers, and researchers from around the world to discuss water security and weather modification.
The event, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of UAEREP, will honour individuals and institutions that have contributed to the programme's success. It will also launch the sixth award cycle for the programme.
The forum is structured around five key strategic pillars: Collaboration, Innovation, Capacity Building, Artificial Intelligence and Applied Research.
IREF will feature a comprehensive range of sessions covering regional and global perspectives on water security, AI and weather modification, AI and physics-based models and data science for climate and weather research, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technologies, new glaciogenic and hygroscopic cloud seeding materials, limited-area climate interventions, and non-conventional and innovative research applications in rain enhancement.
Key speakers from the US, UK, India, China, and Russia will participate, alongside prominent global organisations such as the World Meteorological Organisation, the World Water Council, and Khalifa University.
The forum aims to position the UAE as a global leader in advanced rain enhancement research and innovation.
