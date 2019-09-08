UAE hosts 7th joint committee meeting with Kazakhstan to strengthen ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, on Sunday hosted the preparatory meeting of the seventh round of the UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee.

The meeting was headed by Dr. Mohammed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador in Kazakhstan, and Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakhstani Ambassador to the UAE.

At the meeting, Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE’s leadership and people to the government of Kazakhstan, while affirming the country's keenness to strengthen its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan in order to pursue development across various domains.

Al Jaber underlined the significant strides made in the advancement of UAE-Kazakhstan ties since the formal declaration of diplomatic relations in 1992. He also pointed out that both countries enjoyed various political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

Commenting on the upcoming round, Al Jaber stated, "Holding this meeting reaffirms the desire of our two countries to promote coordination that serves common interests and works to fulfil the aspirations of our leadership. The UAE looks forward to continued collaboration with Kazakhstan regarding key regional and international issues to achieve development and prosperity.

On the economic front, Al Jaber indicated that Kazakhstan is a Primary investment hub for the UAE in Central Asia, referring to the UAE investments which amount to US$2 billion, adding that Kazakhstan is a major link between European and Asian trade routes.

Accordingly, Al Jaber called on participating parties to further explore possibilities for strategic cooperation in the petrochemicals, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, and food security sectors.

Menilbekov, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the UAE's leadership for hosting the Joint Committee and highlighted his government’s interest in solidifying political and cultural ties with the UAE.

The Kazakh delegation also emphasised their commitment to participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, where their pavilion will present the country’s key artistic, economic, and scientific attractions.

Both sides addressed means of translating shared commitments into Memoranda of Understanding. They also agreed to hold the eighth Joint Committee meeting in the city of Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The UAE delegation included several officials representing various Federal and local government authorities and representatives from the private sector in numerous fields.