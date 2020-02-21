UAE hosts ambassadors to UN for discussions on promotion of Gender Equality

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The UAE recently hosted a group of nine female ambassadors to the United Nations as part of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 and discussed opportunities to leverage multilateralism and bilateral relations to promote gender equality across all sectors of society.

The group consisted of Ambassador Adela Raz of Afghanistan, Ambassador Besiana Kadare of Albania, Ambassador Marie Chatardova of the Czech Republic, Ambassador Egriselda Aracely Gonzalez Lopez of El Salvador, Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam of Eritrea, Ambassador Keisha McGuire of Grenada, Ambassador Katalin Bogyay of Hungary, Ambassador Thilmeeza Hussain of Maldives, and Ambassador Darja Bavdaz Kuret of Slovenia.

Speaking about the visit, Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, said, "It was a wonderful opportunity to welcome our friends to the UAE and to show them first-hand our work in promoting gender equality. In the UAE, women are active agents and contributors to the progress of the country. We are also essential stakeholders in shaping a society based on inclusion and stability. The Global Women’s Forum and discussions with senior leadership and stakeholders in the UAE will help to further advance bilateral and multilateral cooperation to achieve gender equality. That conversation took place near the twenty-fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – a critical international framework in advancing gender equality – made them that much more impactful."

The female ambassadors' group was received by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Noura Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Women’s Union; and Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office and Chairperson of the board of Directors of Dubai Women's Establishment.

Discussions were focused on gender mainstreaming in international development assistance, peacekeeping and post-conflict reconstruction, and promoting women’s participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

In addition to participating in the Global Women’s Forum ­– where Ambassador Nusseibeh took part in a panel discussion on women leaders in government and led a conversation with former British Prime Minister, Theresa May – the group met with the second cohort of the Women, Peace and Security training programme organised by the UAE and the UN-Women.

They also met with the Expo 2020 Dubai team led by Director-General Reem Al Hashemy, toured the site and learned about their national pavilions and the guiding role of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in the programming. Additionally, the group of ambassadors visited cultural sites in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain.

"We look forward to a continued partnership with these ambassadors and the broader UN community to mainstream gender equality throughout all of our work, because it is not only the right thing to do – it is the smart thing to do as we shape a more sustainable, peaceful and inclusive world for all," Ambassador Nusseibeh said.