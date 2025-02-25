UAE Hosts Annual Meeting Of Riyadh Memorandum Of Understanding Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The UAE hosted the 22nd annual meeting of the Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee. Drawing the participation of representatives of maritime administrations from across the GCC countries, the three-day meeting explored ways to enhance maritime safety and the blue economy.
The meeting aimed to enhance the efficiency of ships calling on the ports of the GCC countries by strengthening compliance with international obligations for marine environmental protection, navigation safety, and the preservation of life at sea.
These efforts are part of the drive to ensure the highest safety and quality standards in marine inspection and control operations.
Moreover, members explored ways to upskill marine inspectors in the Gulf states. They highlighted the importance of carrying out training programmes and workshops targeting personnel responsible for inspecting foreign ships calling on commercial ports to improve the performance and expertise.
Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), presided over the meeting.
She said that enhancing coordination among the GCC countries in maritime inspection contributes to achieving a safe and sustainable marine environment. It also ensures increased competitiveness of Gulf ports on the global level.
"We are committed to developing human resources and enhancing their readiness to keep up with the ongoing developments in the maritime sector in line with the best practices and international standards,” she noted.
Captain Jaber Saif Al Shehhi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department at MoEI and UAE representative to Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding, said that the meeting reflects the commitment of the GCC countries to enhance maritime security and safety.
These meetings contribute to developing maritime inspection and control mechanisms, facilitating the exchange of best practices among member states, and strengthening marine inspectors' capabilities through advanced training courses that ensure the highest standards of quality and international compliance. This positively impacts the maritime sector and the regional economy as a whole, he added.
