UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The UAE, represented by the UAE Space Agency, recently hosted a workshop on the Artemis Accords at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This gathering brought together delegates from over 30 of the 55 signatory nations, reaffirming their commitment to promoting peaceful, transparent, and sustainable space exploration.

The workshop aims to reinforce the principles of peaceful and responsible space exploration and discuss future approaches to foster a shared commitment to transparency, information exchange, space heritage protection, and ensuring sustainability in outer space environments.

The workshop focused on advancing the implementation of the Artemis Accords' principles, including non-interference, interoperability, orbital debris mitigation, scientific data sharing, registration of space objects, and outreach efforts.

Participants engaged in a tabletop exercise designed to simulate potential scenarios, fostering collaborative approaches to responsible space activities.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of sports and Chairman of UAE Space Agency, said, “The UAE’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and fostering responsible space exploration reflects values that lie at the heart of the Artemis Accords.

Through this workshop, we aim to promote a peaceful, transparent, and sustainable space for future generations.”

Al Falasi added, “As we witness the evolution of space activities, international collaboration frameworks are becoming highly essential. The Artemis Accords stand as a beacon to ensure that as humanity reaches further into space, we do so while maintaining openness, safety, and mutual respect, so space remains a domain of peace and opportunity for all.”

The Abu Dhabi workshop builds upon previous meetings held in Poland (2023) and Canada (2024) to share best practices, address emerging challenges, and strengthen the collective commitment to sustainable space exploration.

Launched in 2020 by the USA with the participation of seven countries - including the UAE - the Artemis Accords are a non-binding set of principles designed to guide civil space exploration towards more sustainable and safe operations. The Artemis Accords are consistent with relevant international treaties, including the Outer Space Treaty, the Registration Convention, and the Agreement on the Rescue and Return of Astronauts.