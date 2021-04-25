UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for government employees in Jordan, Uzbekistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) The UAE Government has organised virtual training programmes for hundreds of government officials and employees in Jordan and Uzbekistan, which focussed on teaching competitiveness and leadership skills.

The programmes were held as part of strategic partnership agreements on government modernisation signed by the UAE Government and the governments of Jordan and Uzbekistan, which seek to modernise work, train government cadres, promote the exchange of expertise and successful practices, and innovate new working models to improve competitiveness by benefitting from the UAE’s successful government action model.

Dr. Yasir Al Naqbi, Assistant Director-General for Leadership and Government Capabilities at the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that the UAE Government is keen to exchange knowledge and share its expertise in government modernisation with the world’s governments, which will help reinforce their readiness to address future challenges.

A virtual workshop was also held, entitled, "The UAE’s Experience in Global Competitiveness," which was hosted by the Government Leaders Centre at the Institute of Public Administration in Jordan and attended by many directors-general, under-secretaries and employees from the Jordanian government.

The workshop highlighted the UAE’s achievements, in terms of international competitiveness, as well as the concepts of competitiveness and their role in supporting the development process, along with the best international competitiveness practices, procedures and initiatives that could improve Jordan’s competitiveness.

Moreover, joint action teams from the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan held virtual interactive workshops, under the theme, "The Leading Presence of Women," which were attended by several female leaders from public, private and community sector institutions in Uzbekistan, to exchange expertise and inspire success stories about women’s empowerment in both countries.

The related strategic partnerships between the UAE and Jordan and Uzbekistan cover many areas of cooperation, most notably the development of government services, smart services, organisational performance, innovation, excellence and capacity building, as well as how to establish government accelerators, excellence systems and model government service centres.