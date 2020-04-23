UAE hosts first session of Regional Association II Management Group’s virtual discussion series

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The UAE today hosted the first session of the virtual discussion series conducted by the Management Group of Regional Association II, RA II, ASIA of the World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, to share ideas and prioritise the strategies of its upcoming activities.

Represented by Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of National Center of Meteorology, NCM, and the President of Regional Association II (ASIA), the interactive session identified the regional status of the membership in the new WMO technical commissions and explored ways to pool the expert resources in the region. This will allow the association to expedite the implementation of the WMO strategic plan 2020-23 in ASIA. Participants also discussed the working format and agenda of RA II’s forthcoming video conferences.

The decision to hold the virtual discussion series was initiated by Al Mandous, who suggested the activation of remote communication to accelerate the activities of Region II Asia given the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown measures currently in force across the globe.

Al Mandous said, "We are facing an unprecedented global health crisis in recent history on the one end, while on the other, we must remain vigilant to the threats that meteorological and hydrological hazards such as floods, droughts, tropical cyclones and sand and dust storms can bring to our societies, particularly during a challenging time such as this."

The virtual session also reviewed the status of membership in technical commissions and expert nominations where Management Group members were invited to review the registration status of their membership in the Commission for Observation, Infrastructure and Information Systems and the Commission for Weather, Climate, Water and Related Environmental Services and Applications. Management Group members were also updated on the status of RA II members’ nominations of other experts to the two technical commissions.